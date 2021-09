What The Lashkar Gah Hospital Looks Like Since The Last U.S. Planes Left Afghanistan NPR's Mary Louise Kelly checks in with Filipe Ribeiro, the Afghanistan representative for Doctors Without Borders, to find out how the organization is doing right now.

Asia What The Lashkar Gah Hospital Looks Like Since The Last U.S. Planes Left Afghanistan What The Lashkar Gah Hospital Looks Like Since The Last U.S. Planes Left Afghanistan Listen · 5:17 5:17 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly checks in with Filipe Ribeiro, the Afghanistan representative for Doctors Without Borders, to find out how the organization is doing right now. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor