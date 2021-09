First Lady Dr. Jill Biden Makes History By Working Outside The White House For the first time, a sitting first lady is working a non-White House job. Dr. Jill Biden has been teaching for decades. On Tuesday, she headed to her classroom at Northern Virginia Community College.

