New Jersey Governor Wants More Hurricane Disaster Relief For Hard-Hit Counties NPR'S Ailsa Chang speaks with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy about the devastation Hurricane Ida brought and what state and federal governments are doing to provide assistance to those affected.

Politics New Jersey Governor Wants More Hurricane Disaster Relief For Hard-Hit Counties New Jersey Governor Wants More Hurricane Disaster Relief For Hard-Hit Counties Listen · 5:04 5:04 NPR'S Ailsa Chang speaks with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy about the devastation Hurricane Ida brought and what state and federal governments are doing to provide assistance to those affected. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor