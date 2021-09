Secretary Of State Antony Blinken Is Facing Pressure To Help More Afghans Evacuate Organizers of evacuation flights are pressing the state department to do more to help them get hundreds of people out of Afghanistan. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is pushing back.

