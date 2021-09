El Salvador Has Adopted Bitcoin As Legal Tender — The First Country To Do So El Salvador became the first country in the world to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender, kicking off a big and bold experiment for the popular cryptocurrency.

Latin America El Salvador Has Adopted Bitcoin As Legal Tender — The First Country To Do So El Salvador Has Adopted Bitcoin As Legal Tender — The First Country To Do So Audio will be available later today. El Salvador became the first country in the world to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender, kicking off a big and bold experiment for the popular cryptocurrency. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor