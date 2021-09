Revisiting A Conversation With Michael K. Williams' About His Winding Path To Success Before Michael K. Williams played Omar Little on HBO's The Wire, he was a dancer in music videos starring artists like Madonna. Then a bar room brawl changed everything.

