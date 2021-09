Some Members Of The Taliban's New Government Are Well-Known To U.S. Officials NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Ali Mustafa, a reporter for TRT World which is funded by the Turkish government, about the latest from Kabul after the Taliban announced an interim government.

Asia Some Members Of The Taliban's New Government Are Well-Known To U.S. Officials Some Members Of The Taliban's New Government Are Well-Known To U.S. Officials Listen · 4:11 4:11 NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Ali Mustafa, a reporter for TRT World which is funded by the Turkish government, about the latest from Kabul after the Taliban announced an interim government. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor