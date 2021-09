Leylah Fernandez Advances To U.S. Open Semifinal After Beating Elina Svitolina Nineteen-year-old Canadian tennis phenom Leylah Fernandez is taking this year's U.S. Open by storm, becoming the youngest woman to reach the semis in 16 years.

