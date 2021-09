Waco, Texas, Has Become An Unlikely Destination For Surfers. Why? The reason Waco has become a must-visit for surfers from around the world, is a surf park with state-of-the-art artificial waves. It can make 120 waves an hour and costs surfers about $10 a ride.

Waco, Texas, Has Become An Unlikely Destination For Surfers. Why?

The reason Waco has become a must-visit for surfers from around the world, is a surf park with state-of-the-art artificial waves. It can make 120 waves an hour and costs surfers about $10 a ride.