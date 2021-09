The Father Of Britney Spears Files A Petition To End Her Conservatorship Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, petitioned a court to end his controversial conservatorship. Under that legal arrangement, he had controlled all aspects of her life for the past 13 years.

The Father Of Britney Spears Files A Petition To End Her Conservatorship Listen · 3:43