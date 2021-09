Examing Osama Bin Laden's Legacy, 10 Years After He Was Killed In Pakistan Twenty years since the attacks of Sept. 11th, it is not hard to find enduring support for Osama bin Laden across Pakistan, the country where he spent his final years in hiding.

Examing Osama Bin Laden's Legacy, 10 Years After He Was Killed In Pakistan Examing Osama Bin Laden's Legacy, 10 Years After He Was Killed In Pakistan Audio will be available later today. Twenty years since the attacks of Sept. 11th, it is not hard to find enduring support for Osama bin Laden across Pakistan, the country where he spent his final years in hiding. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor