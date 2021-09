Lyft, Uber Will Pay Drivers' Legal Fees If They're Sued Under Texas Abortion Law The Texas abortion law could mean legal trouble for ride-share drivers. NPR's A Martínez talks to Lyft President John Zimmer about the company's decision to cover all potential legal fees for drivers.

Business Lyft, Uber Will Pay Drivers' Legal Fees If They're Sued Under Texas Abortion Law Lyft, Uber Will Pay Drivers' Legal Fees If They're Sued Under Texas Abortion Law Listen · 4:32 4:32 The Texas abortion law could mean legal trouble for ride-share drivers. NPR's A Martínez talks to Lyft President John Zimmer about the company's decision to cover all potential legal fees for drivers. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor