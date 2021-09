Richmond's Robert E. Lee Statue Is Set To Be Removed, Sent To Storage More than a year after Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordered the 12-ton statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee to be removed, it will be lifted from its pedestal in Richmond, and placed into storage.

Richmond's Robert E. Lee Statue Is Set To Be Removed, Sent To Storage

Listen · 3:41