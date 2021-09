'Doogie' Is Back. This Time, She's In Facing Down Sexism And Racism A new Disney+ remake of Doogie Howser, MD stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee as the teenage medical prodigy. Lee is instantly endearing, with an energetic mixture of confidence and insecurities.

Review TV Reviews 'Doogie' Is Back. This Time, She's In Facing Down Sexism And Racism 'Doogie' Is Back. This Time, She's In Facing Down Sexism And Racism Listen · 7:04 7:04 A new Disney+ remake of Doogie Howser, MD stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee as the teenage medical prodigy. Lee is instantly endearing, with an energetic mixture of confidence and insecurities. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor