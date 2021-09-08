Accessibility links
The California Governorship, A Recall Election, And Gavin Newsom's Political Future : 1A In less than a week, Californians will head to the polls in a recall election to decide the fate of their governor, Gavin Newsom.

It's the second recall of a California governor in the state's history and 46 candidates are hoping to take his job — including conservative talk show host Larry Elder, reality television star Caitlyn Jenner, and financial YouTuber Kevin Paffrath.

But do any of them have a chance of replacing Newsom in one of the bluest states in the U.S.? And what's with California's recall elections anyway?

We talk about the Golden State's unique practice of direct democracy.

Gavin Newsom attends 'Families Belong Together – Freedom for Immigrants March Los Angeles' at Los Angeles City Hall in Los Angeles, California. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Families Belong hide caption

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Families Belong

Gavin Newsom attends 'Families Belong Together – Freedom for Immigrants March Los Angeles' at Los Angeles City Hall in Los Angeles, California.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Families Belong

Libby Denkmann, David A. Carrillo, and Dana Bash join us for the conversation.

