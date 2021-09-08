Accessibility links
Why TV in the U.S. has so many prescription drug ads : Planet Money Apologies to listeners who received two episodes in their feed today. The U.S. is one of two countries in the world that allows pharmaceutical companies to advertise prescription drugs directly to consumers. Why? And what does that do to us Subscribe to our weekly newsletter here.

Planet Money

This Is Your Brain On Drug Ads

Listen · 21:15
  • Download
Photo by PHILIPPE HUGUEN/AFP via Getty Images
PHILIPPE HUGUEN/AFP via Getty Images
In the U.S., pharmaceutical companies can advertise prescription drugs directly to consumers. They run TV commercials and take out glossy full-page ads in magazines. But this is not the norm. In fact, the U.S. is one of only two countries in the world that allows direct-to-consumer prescription drug ads.

Today on the show: How did the U.S.get here? And what do all these drug ads do to us?

Music: "Live Twice" "Graffiti Grin" and "After Hours"

