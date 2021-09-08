This Is Your Brain On Drug Ads

In the U.S., pharmaceutical companies can advertise prescription drugs directly to consumers. They run TV commercials and take out glossy full-page ads in magazines. But this is not the norm. In fact, the U.S. is one of only two countries in the world that allows direct-to-consumer prescription drug ads.

Today on the show: How did the U.S.get here? And what do all these drug ads do to us?

