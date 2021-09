A Look At The Haqqani Network Leaders Inside The Taliban's New Government NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with journalist Ahmed Rashid about the ministers within the Taliban's new interim government who belong to the Haqqani network, which the FBI says is a terrorist network.

National Security A Look At The Haqqani Network Leaders Inside The Taliban's New Government A Look At The Haqqani Network Leaders Inside The Taliban's New Government Listen · 6:19 6:19 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with journalist Ahmed Rashid about the ministers within the Taliban's new interim government who belong to the Haqqani network, which the FBI says is a terrorist network. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor