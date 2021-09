Oregon Has Imposed A Mask Mandate As A COVID Surge Overwhelms Hospitals Once hailed as a COVID-19 success story, Oregon is now running out of ICU beds. Democratic Gov. Kate Brown has responded with mask and vaccine mandates, but is getting pushback.

