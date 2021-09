How The Child Tax Credit Is Helping Families In Mississippi NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Aisha Nyandoro, CEO of Springboard to Opportunities, which works with Mississippians receiving public assistance, on the impact of the extended child tax credit.

Children's Health How The Child Tax Credit Is Helping Families In Mississippi How The Child Tax Credit Is Helping Families In Mississippi Listen · 3:55 3:55 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Aisha Nyandoro, CEO of Springboard to Opportunities, which works with Mississippians receiving public assistance, on the impact of the extended child tax credit. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor