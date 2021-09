The Thistle & Shamrock: Celtic Voices

As NPR reflects upon 50 years of radio, Fiona Ritchie fondly remembers musical voices, some now silent, who have shared the passing years with us and helped to shape the sound of her radio shows. Artists featured include The Bothy Band, Pete Seeger and Jean Redpath.