9/11 Anniversary Will Be The Latest Instance When Biden Has Given A Voice To Grief Putting words to the pain of loss has become a recurring theme of Joe Biden's presidency. There may, however, be limits to Biden's empathy and how it is received.

Politics 9/11 Anniversary Will Be The Latest Instance When Biden Has Given A Voice To Grief 9/11 Anniversary Will Be The Latest Instance When Biden Has Given A Voice To Grief Listen · 4:03 4:03 Putting words to the pain of loss has become a recurring theme of Joe Biden's presidency. There may, however, be limits to Biden's empathy and how it is received. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor