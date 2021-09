Novels And Short Stories That Have Been Inspired By 9/11 Attacks NPR's Rachel Martin talks with author Marlon James about how novelists have approached writing about the September 11th attacks.

Novels And Short Stories That Have Been Inspired By 9/11 Attacks Novels And Short Stories That Have Been Inspired By 9/11 Attacks Audio will be available later today. NPR's Rachel Martin talks with author Marlon James about how novelists have approached writing about the September 11th attacks. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor