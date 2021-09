Pakistani Novelist Mohsin Hamid Explains What 9/11 Meant For Pakistan NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Pakistani novelist Mohsin Hamid about the sprawling and tragic effects of the war in Afghanistan. Hamid's novels include: The Reluctant Fundamentalist and Exit West.

Author Interviews Pakistani Novelist Mohsin Hamid Explains What 9/11 Meant For Pakistan Pakistani Novelist Mohsin Hamid Explains What 9/11 Meant For Pakistan NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Pakistani novelist Mohsin Hamid about the sprawling and tragic effects of the war in Afghanistan. Hamid's novels include: The Reluctant Fundamentalist and Exit West.