Over the Summer, Sammy Salvano Created A Prosthetic Hand For A Friend With the help of a 3D printer, the 14-year-old built a prosthetic hand for Ewan Kirby, who is missing fingers on one hand. The prosthetic fits well. Ewan tested it by picking up his mother's car keys.

