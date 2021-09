'Beautiful World' Is Sally Rooney's Toughest, Most Sweeping Novel To Date Beautiful World, Where Are You is a cerebral novel that traces the relationships between four characters, and shifts between themes of sex, friendship and life's dark uncertainty.

Review Book Reviews 'Beautiful World' Is Sally Rooney's Toughest, Most Sweeping Novel To Date 'Beautiful World' Is Sally Rooney's Toughest, Most Sweeping Novel To Date Listen · 6:55 6:55 Beautiful World, Where Are You is a cerebral novel that traces the relationships between four characters, and shifts between themes of sex, friendship and life's dark uncertainty. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor