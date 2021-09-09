20 Years Of The War On Terror; Plus, Redemption For Mariah Carey's 'Glitter'

Enlarge this image toggle caption bwilking/Getty Images bwilking/Getty Images

Sam talks to Washington Post security and terrorism reporter Souad Mekhennet about what the war on terror has—and hasn't—achieved in the two decades since 9/11. Plus, for its 20th anniversary,we look at the legacy of Mariah Carey's album Glitter with Texas Monthly senior editor Paula Mejia and Danielle Turchiano, senior features editor at Variety, to explore how culture and fandom have changed since the album's release.

Read Danielle Turchiano's column on 'Never Too Far' and Paula Mejia's piece on #JusticeForGlitter.

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Jinae West, Andrea Gutierrez, Anjuli Sastry and Liam McBain. Our editor is Jordana Hochman. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.