What It Meant To Be Muslim In America After 9/11 : 1A As we near the 20-year anniversary of the September 11th attacks, many Americans are reflecting on that moment and its fallout.

For Muslim Americans, that fallout included a rise in Islamophobia. Hate crimes against Muslims spiked 500 percent from 2000-2009, according to data from Brown University.

Our panel of experts reflects on the anti-Muslim discrimination following 9/11 and what change still needs to happen.

What It Meant To Be Muslim In America After 9/11

Listen · 30:45
What does it mean to be Muslim in America after 9/11?

JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP via Getty Images

What does it mean to be Muslim in America after 9/11?

JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP via Getty Images

Asad Dandia, Rozina Ali, and Professor Deepa Kumar join us for the discussion.

