How Security Measures In Washington, D.C., Have Changed Since 9/11 After 9/11, security measures on the streets of Washington, D.C., ramped up. Now dialed down, the way Americans access their government changed — and new threats show this security may not be enough.

National Security How Security Measures In Washington, D.C., Have Changed Since 9/11 How Security Measures In Washington, D.C., Have Changed Since 9/11 Listen · 4:02 4:02 After 9/11, security measures on the streets of Washington, D.C., ramped up. Now dialed down, the way Americans access their government changed — and new threats show this security may not be enough. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor