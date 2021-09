NFL Kicks Off Again During The Pandemic The NFL is back. So are the fans. COVID-19 has never left. How will the league deal with full crowds during a pandemic? NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Lindsay Jones, who covers the NFL for The Athletic.

Sports NFL Kicks Off Again During The Pandemic The NFL is back. So are the fans. COVID-19 has never left. How will the league deal with full crowds during a pandemic? NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Lindsay Jones, who covers the NFL for The Athletic.