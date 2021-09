Jan. 6 Panel Hits 1st Major Mile Marker In Investigation Into Capitol Riot Thursday marks the first of a series of deadlines for federal agencies and social media companies to turn over records to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

