Pakistan And The Taliban's Relationship Spans Decades. Here's What It Looks Like Now Pakistan has long been seen as backing the Taliban in defiance of the rest of the world. But now that they have seized control of Afghanistan, that relationship could change.

Asia Pakistan And The Taliban's Relationship Spans Decades. Here's What It Looks Like Now Pakistan And The Taliban's Relationship Spans Decades. Here's What It Looks Like Now Listen · 4:28 4:28 Pakistan has long been seen as backing the Taliban in defiance of the rest of the world. But now that they have seized control of Afghanistan, that relationship could change. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor