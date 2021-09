Dozens Of Undocumented Immigrants Employed By The World Trade Center Remain Missing An estimated 67 undocumented immigrants, mainly from Mexico and Central America, who worked at the World Trade Center on Sept. 11 are still considered missing two decades after the terrorist attacks.

National Dozens Of Undocumented Immigrants Employed By The World Trade Center Remain Missing Dozens Of Undocumented Immigrants Employed By The World Trade Center Remain Missing Audio will be available later today. An estimated 67 undocumented immigrants, mainly from Mexico and Central America, who worked at the World Trade Center on Sept. 11 are still considered missing two decades after the terrorist attacks. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor