From StoryCorps and Consider This: The Lasting Toll Of 9/11 In this episode of the podcast, StoryCorps teamed up with NPR's daily afternoon podcast, Consider This, to bring you stories from some of the people whose lives were forever changed by September 11th and its aftermath.

StoryCorps From StoryCorps and Consider This: The Lasting Toll Of 9/11 From StoryCorps and Consider This: The Lasting Toll Of 9/11 Listen · 17:17 17:17 In this episode of the podcast, StoryCorps teamed up with NPR's daily afternoon podcast, Consider This, to bring you stories from some of the people whose lives were forever changed by September 11th and its aftermath. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor