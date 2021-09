Biden's Coronavirus Response Coordinator Talks About New COVID Plan NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients about the Biden administration's new measures to curb COVID-19, like mandating vaccination in many workplaces.

Politics Biden's Coronavirus Response Coordinator Talks About New COVID Plan NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients about the Biden administration's new measures to curb COVID-19, like mandating vaccination in many workplaces. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor