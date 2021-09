Justice Department Sues Texas Over Six Week Abortion Ban The Justice Department is suing Texas over its strict abortion ban, saying it conflicts with decades of Supreme Court precedent.

Justice Department Sues Texas Over Six Week Abortion Ban Justice Department Sues Texas Over Six Week Abortion Ban Listen · 3:18 3:18 The Justice Department is suing Texas over its strict abortion ban, saying it conflicts with decades of Supreme Court precedent. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor