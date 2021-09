Scenes From The Afghanistan-Pakistan Border Morning Edition host Steve Inskeep visits Torkham, a major border crossing along the Pakistan and Afghanistan border, to explore who is and isn't able to pass through now that the Taliban is back in power.

Asia Scenes From The Afghanistan-Pakistan Border Scenes From The Afghanistan-Pakistan Border Listen · 7:25 7:25 Morning Edition host Steve Inskeep visits Torkham, a major border crossing along the Pakistan and Afghanistan border, to explore who is and isn't able to pass through now that the Taliban is back in power. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor