A Twin Remembers How 9/11 Changed His Relationship With His Brother Forever Identical twins Richie and Ronnie Palazzolo were both working in the North Tower of the World Trade Center on the morning of 9/11. Ronnie came to Storycorps to reflect.

National A Twin Remembers How 9/11 Changed His Relationship With His Brother Forever A Twin Remembers How 9/11 Changed His Relationship With His Brother Forever Listen · 3:17 3:17 Identical twins Richie and Ronnie Palazzolo were both working in the North Tower of the World Trade Center on the morning of 9/11. Ronnie came to Storycorps to reflect. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor