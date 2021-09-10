Museum of Pinball To Auction Off More Than 1,700 Machines

The museum, which closed due to the pandemic, is auctioning off machines including classics like Star Wars and Pirates of the Caribbean — which might fetch up to 35-thousand dollars.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. It's game over for the Museum of Pinball in Banning, Calif. The museum was already on its last ball before the pandemic finally did it in. It is sad, but there's an opportunity here. The museum is set to auction off more than 1,700 machines later this month. The list includes classics like Star Wars and Pirates of the Caribbean, which might fetch up to $35,000. Sounds like a steal for a pinhead with a lot of extra quarters. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.