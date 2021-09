This Year's NFL Season Is Going To Look A Little Different Pro football is back and there are some interesting changes. It will be a 17-game season. Players can wear a different jersey number, which has ruffled feathers and there's a slew of rookie QBs.

Sports This Year's NFL Season Is Going To Look A Little Different This Year's NFL Season Is Going To Look A Little Different Listen · 3:49 3:49 Pro football is back and there are some interesting changes. It will be a 17-game season. Players can wear a different jersey number, which has ruffled feathers and there's a slew of rookie QBs. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor