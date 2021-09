How 9/11 Changed The Way We Fly Perhaps nothing changed more quickly and dramatically in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks than commercial airline travel. We look at how air travel security has improved and evolved in 20 years.

National How 9/11 Changed The Way We Fly How 9/11 Changed The Way We Fly Listen · 4:43 4:43 Perhaps nothing changed more quickly and dramatically in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks than commercial airline travel. We look at how air travel security has improved and evolved in 20 years. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor