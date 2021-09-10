The News Roundup for September 10, 2021

Enlarge this image toggle caption Tom Brenner/Getty Images Tom Brenner/Getty Images

As the new school year starts, current cases of Covid-19 have now topped 40 million. One out of every four of these cases is a child.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott claimed at a press conference that the state's new abortion restrictions do not force victims or rape or incest to give birth to a resulting child. Critics have pointed out that the claim is misleading and false.

President Joe Biden warned the nation of a "code red" climate emergency. His administration is laying out a solar plan to provide half of the nation's electricity by 2050.

After its takeover of Afghanistan, the Taliban has named its interim cabinet as it works to establish its government in the country. Women have taken to the streets in protest of the group's gender policies which include a ban on women playing sports.

Local officials in Ethiopia are claiming that Tigray forces have killed more than 120 people in recent days following battlefield losses. If true, it would be one of the deadliest massacres of the 10-month war. Tigray forces have denied these reports.

The world's largest broadcasters including NBC, are being urged by human rights groups to cancel plans to cover next year's Winter Olympics in Beijing due to the country's ongoing genocide of its Uighur Muslims population.

Anita Kumar, Jeff Mason, and Dan Diamond join us for the discussion of domestic headlines.

David Rennie, Jennifer Williams, and Robert Moore join us for the international edition of the News Roundup.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.