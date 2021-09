The DOJ Faces Pressure To Close A Prison Which May Dodge Executive Order To Close The ACLU and federal public defenders are warning a private prison company may be trying to avoid President Biden's executive order that bans new contracts with most for-profit detention facilities.

National The DOJ Faces Pressure To Close A Prison Which May Dodge Executive Order To Close The DOJ Faces Pressure To Close A Prison Which May Dodge Executive Order To Close Listen · 3:02 3:02 The ACLU and federal public defenders are warning a private prison company may be trying to avoid President Biden's executive order that bans new contracts with most for-profit detention facilities. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor