With Slower Infection Rates, Mississippi Is Closing Last 'Parking Lot' COVID Hospital In Mississippi, the last temporary 'parking lot' coronavirus field hospital closes on Sunday. It was set-up as the Delta variant whipped through the region.

Health With Slower Infection Rates, Mississippi Is Closing Last 'Parking Lot' COVID Hospital With Slower Infection Rates, Mississippi Is Closing Last 'Parking Lot' COVID Hospital Listen · 3:43 3:43 In Mississippi, the last temporary 'parking lot' coronavirus field hospital closes on Sunday. It was set-up as the Delta variant whipped through the region. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor