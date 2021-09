Teens Leylah Fernandez And Emma Raducanu To Face Off At The U.S. Open Women's Final NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with sports writer Lindsay Gibbs about Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez, the two teen tennis players who will go head-to-head at the U.S. Open women's final on Saturday.

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with sports writer Lindsay Gibbs about Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez, the two teen tennis players who will go head-to-head at the U.S. Open women's final on Saturday.