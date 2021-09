State Health Officials Discuss Biden's Strategy To Slow The Delta Variant NPR's Scott Detrow talks with Louisiana State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter and Oregon Public Health Director Rachael Banks on President Biden's strategy to slow the new surge of coronavirus cases.

National State Health Officials Discuss Biden's Strategy To Slow The Delta Variant State Health Officials Discuss Biden's Strategy To Slow The Delta Variant Listen · 5:53 5:53 NPR's Scott Detrow talks with Louisiana State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter and Oregon Public Health Director Rachael Banks on President Biden's strategy to slow the new surge of coronavirus cases. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor