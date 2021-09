Hurricane Ida Has Hobbled Louisiana's Multi-Billion Dollar Fishing Industry Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana's fishing industry hard. Fishing is a multi-billion dollar business and it's one of economic foundations for communities that dot the southern end of Louisiana.

Economy Hurricane Ida Has Hobbled Louisiana's Multi-Billion Dollar Fishing Industry Hurricane Ida Has Hobbled Louisiana's Multi-Billion Dollar Fishing Industry Listen · 4:59 4:59 Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana's fishing industry hard. Fishing is a multi-billion dollar business and it's one of economic foundations for communities that dot the southern end of Louisiana. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor