United Airlines CEO On The Decision To Put Unvaccinated Employees On Leave In October NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby about the airline's announcement that they will put their unvaccinated employees on temporary leave starting in October.

Business United Airlines CEO On The Decision To Put Unvaccinated Employees On Leave In October United Airlines CEO On The Decision To Put Unvaccinated Employees On Leave In October Listen · 4:20 4:20 NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby about the airline's announcement that they will put their unvaccinated employees on temporary leave starting in October. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor