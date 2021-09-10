#2137: Thirty Four Years of the North American Wacko : The Best of Car Talk This week, we continue celebrating (and apologizing for) Car Talk's 34th Anniversary on NPR, with some of our all-time favorite "out there" calls. Our roster includes space shuttle astronaut John, whose government vehicle had a slight hesitation problem at 17,000 miles per hour; Gail, the Most Wanted Tollbooth fugitive at the Betsy Ross Bridge; Dave from Bemidji, MN, whose road trip from Alaska included using a campfire grill to fix his catalytic converter; Will, whose old dog Moses "blew beets"; and the saga of one of our heroes, lawn chair pilot Larry Walters. All this and more, this week on The Best of Car Talk's Field Guide to the North American Wacko

The Best of Car Talk #2137: Thirty Four Years of the North American Wacko #2137: Thirty Four Years of the North American Wacko Listen · 54:36 54:36 This week, we continue celebrating (and apologizing for) Car Talk's 34th Anniversary on NPR, with some of our all-time favorite "out there" calls. Our roster includes space shuttle astronaut John, whose government vehicle had a slight hesitation problem at 17,000 miles per hour; Gail, the Most Wanted Tollbooth fugitive at the Betsy Ross Bridge; Dave from Bemidji, MN, whose road trip from Alaska included using a campfire grill to fix his catalytic converter; Will, whose old dog Moses "blew beets"; and the saga of one of our heroes, lawn chair pilot Larry Walters. All this and more, this week on The Best of Car Talk's Field Guide to the North American Wacko NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor