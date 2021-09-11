Fresh Air Weekend: Remembering Michael K. Williams; Poet Laureate Joy Harjo

'Fresh Air' Remembers 'Wire' And 'Boardwalk Empire' Actor Michael K. Williams: In 2008, Williams told Terry Gross the story behind the scar on his face. In 2016, he reflected on his troubled past and his lucky breaks. Williams was found dead in his apartment Sept. 6.

'Beautiful World' Is Sally Rooney's Toughest, Most Sweeping Novel To Date: Beautiful World, Where Are You is a cerebral novel that traces the relationships between four characters, and shifts between themes of sex, friendship and life's dark uncertainty.

'Poet Warrior' Joy Harjo Wants Native Peoples To Be Seen As Human: The nation's first Native American poet laureate has a new memoir in which she tells her own story — as well as the story of her sixth-generation grandfather, who was forced from his ancestral land.

