Pentagon Ceremony Remembers Those Lost On September 11 We turn to the services at the Pentagon marking the moment where American Airlines flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001.

National Pentagon Ceremony Remembers Those Lost On September 11 Pentagon Ceremony Remembers Those Lost On September 11 Listen · 3:53 3:53 We turn to the services at the Pentagon marking the moment where American Airlines flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor